District title motivates Soliz

Senior volleyball player Olivia Soliz wants very much to make her final season of volleyball at Port Isabel High a success. The Press recently found Soliz in the weight room at the athletic department and she talked about her preparations for the upcoming season and the general state of the team mindset.

“I’ll be working in the weight room until two-a-days start, maybe even afterwards.”

Running is also very much a part of the off-season conditioning program, as head volleyball coach Julie Breedlove explained.

“Right now it’s a lot of speed running. The other day we went out to the track and did three laps of walk a straight, jog a curve. We went into agility drills. We worked on getting as fast as possible, as quick as possible.”

