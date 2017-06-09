Causeway Run a pit stop in one runner’s nationwide journey

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Whether it’s the original Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk, or its summer sibling, the event is usually the highlight of the racing season for many Rio Grande Valley runners. The events are also a big draw for runners from outside the area thanks to the singular views available atop the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway, but for one tourist in particular, this year’s race was a pit stop in a larger journey.

Jan Ward walked up to the water table set up in the shade of the Champion Building just after finishing the race. Though the summer heat had seemingly drained the energy of other runners around her, Ward had a spring in her step. Ward came to the Laguna Madre region from Central Texas —Kempner — as part of a mission to run a race every weekend. “I needed to have a race every weekend for 10 weeks in a row and I didn’t have one for this weekend, and I found this and my son’s working here so I just came,” she said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.