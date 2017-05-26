Class of 2017 takes center stage

By MARINA WISE

This was finally the day that more than a hundred Port Isabel seniors had been eagerly awaiting for over a decade: Graduation Day.

The ceremony took place at the South Padre Island Convention Centre, which was draped in blue and white decor in honor of the Tarpon graduates. A massive wave of parents, friends, relatives and other loved ones flooded into the presentation room within the hour before the ceremony. By the time the graduates took their seats, the room was packed with supporters.

“It felt so awesome. It gave me so much joy seeing my family going crazy when my name was called,” senior Ricky Gonzalez said. “The feeling was great, I loved it.”

After all the seniors and administrators took their seats, Port Isabel High School Principal Dr. William Roach introduced the salutatorian, Brisia Gonzalez, and valedictorian, Simone Harry, and invited them to the stage one after the other to deliver their commencement addresses. Both girls gave speeches that drew some emotional reactions from their classmates.

