Autism Awareness Walk Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Residents from across the Laguna Madre region will be lacing up their walking shoes and joining together for a good cause this weekend.

April marks National Autism Awareness Month and this Saturday students, parents and staff from the Point Isabel Independent School District will partake in a walk and fun run designed to raise awareness of the developmental disability.

“April is National Autism Awareness Month and Point Isabel ISD is a sponsor, along with other organizations, of the Autism Walk,” Dr. Lisa Garcia, superintendent of schools said Tuesday. Saturday’s event will be the sixth annual walk the District has sponsored.

