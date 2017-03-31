CVA hears event reports

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The Convention and Visitors Advisory (CVA) Board heard post-event reports as well as looked at improving its process of determining the economic impact of sponsored events in its meeting on March 22.

SPI Kitefest, held on February 2-4, was the first post-event report heard by the board. Despite dealing with some rainy weather and increases in cost, the event was reported as a success. “As far as we are concerned, it was a very successful event,” said Bill Doan of B & S Kites, sponsor of the event.

He noted one negative in the fact that the County raised the cost to rent the tidal flats, where the event was held. The cost increased from $65 last year to $600 this year; he added that the County would increase the cost to $1,500 next year.

“It’s a good show – It’s very well orchestrated,” commented CVA board member Arnie Creinin. “If you’ve never seen it, it’s awesome.”

SPI Bikefest 2017 was up next for post-event reports. Billed as the first major motorcycle event of the year in Texas, the event was held February 17-18. “This is the first time we’ve ever done a bike rally in February to start the season, and it worked out really well,” said GJ Reyna, SPI Bikefest Rally coordinator.

