TRAGEDY: Family remembers Selena Patino

“No tengo las palabras para describir la hermosa que era mi niña.”

“I don’t have the words to describe how beautiful my daughter was,” Micaela Montes said in Spanish during a phone interview Wednesday. Montes’ voice hitched several times as she struggled with her emotions while describing her daughter, Maria Selena Patino, who died Sunday from injuries she sustained in a hit-and-run on South Padre Island. Patino was 19 years old.

“She was very nice girl, she was a very intelligent girl, she was a very educated girl,” Montes said. “She had it all, my daughter.”

Patino was on South Padre Island, a place she visited often, to enjoy Spring Break with a group of friends. She and half a dozen others were walking in a designated pedestrian lane Friday, March 17, when they were struck by a driver who ultimately fled the scene. Patino sustained critical injuries and was transported via ambulance to a hospital.

