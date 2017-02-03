«

Feb 03 2017

Grammy Award winning Christian musician coming to Port Isabel

News

by Editor

February 3, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

John Michael Talbot, a Christian music pioneer, best-selling author and TV host will perform for three nights of spoken word and song in Port Isabel Feb. 6-8.

The three-day mission will be held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 705 South Longoria St., Port Isabel at 7 p.m.

All denominations and ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Talbot is currently on tour promoting his 55th album, “The Inner Room” released in September 2016. A respected author, Talbot’s 29th book, “Monk Dynasty” was published in February 2016.

