Grammy Award winning Christian musician coming to Port Isabel

John Michael Talbot, a Christian music pioneer, best-selling author and TV host will perform for three nights of spoken word and song in Port Isabel Feb. 6-8.

The three-day mission will be held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 705 South Longoria St., Port Isabel at 7 p.m.

All denominations and ages are welcome. Admission is free.

Talbot is currently on tour promoting his 55th album, “The Inner Room” released in September 2016. A respected author, Talbot’s 29th book, “Monk Dynasty” was published in February 2016.

