23rd Shrimp Cook-off set for Sunday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

This Sunday, thousands of people will descend upon Port Isabel with big appetites just in time for the 23rd Annual World’s Largest Shrimp Cook-off.

Approximately 18 competitors, both professional and amateur, will be vying for prizes at the popular community event, which will be held in the parking lot in front of Sutherland’s along Highway 100. Other vendors and food vendors will also be on hand, offering a taste for all palates.

“The 23rd Annual World’s Largest Shrimp Cook-off is scheduled for this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Director Betty Wells said Tuesday. “We’ve got live entertainment … by The Agency. We have performances by the variety of groups of the high school cheerleaders from 1 -2 when the band takes its breaks. We have rides for the children, Buggy the Clown and his wife will be there,” she said. Buggy creates balloon animals while his wife does face painting, Wells said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.