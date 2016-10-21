SPI welcomes new city manager Susan Guthrie

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

In its October 5 meeting, the City Council of the City of South Padre Island approved the contract of Susan Guthrie as its new City Manager. The City of South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce hosted a Meet and Greet for the new City Manager on October 6, which was held at Cafe Kranzler.

Guthrie most recently held the position of Assistant City Manager for the City of Tyler Texas, where she began as the Interim City Manager. Prior to working for Tyler, she held positions in marketing, communications, and public affairs with the University of Arizona. She also formerly served as Assistant for U.S. Senator Dennis DeConcini. Her bio lists awards earned including the Credentialed City Manager designation from the International City Manager Association, as well as an accreditation from the Public Relations Society of America.

