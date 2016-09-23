Hazard mitigation plan open for comment

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Public comment is welcome on a proposed Hazard Mitigation Plan designed as a road map for helping smaller cities in Cameron County prepare for and recover from natural and manmade disasters.

Partnering in the plan is a Council of Cities which includes representatives from the communities of Port Isabel, Laguna Vista, South Padre Island, Bayview, Indian Lake, Los Fresnos, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo and San Benito.

A component of mitigation planning is public participation and stakeholder involvement, according to the plan created under the direction of H20 Partners Inc. of Austin.

“Input from individual citizens and the community as a whole provides the Planning Team with a greater understanding of local concerns, and increases the likelihood of successfully implemented mitigation actions,” the plan states.

