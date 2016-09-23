Beloved coach honored at cross country meet

By STEPHANIE REYES

Special to the PRESS

It’s been more than a year since the death of beloved coach and teacher, Sylvia H. Torres. To honor her legacy, the Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) has decided to rename its annual cross country meet in her name. As of last Saturday, the event will now be called the Sylvia H. Torres Memorial Cross Country Meet.

During her 27 years working at PIISD, Torres touched many lives. Whether it was coaching the girls cross country and track team or teaching in the classroom, her philosophy was always the same: she treated each athlete and student like her own.

As a former student and athlete of Torres, Angelica Cantu says her favorite memory of Torres was competing at regionals. Cantu added that the trip to regional competition was always a fun time because of Torres’ knack for making the girls feel like they were on a road trip with their own family.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.