CVB funding, EDC projects discussed

SPI City Council considered Conventions and Visitors Bureau funding requests, looked at guidelines for Economic Development Corporation projects, and created a water sport facility committee in its Sept. 7 meeting.

Gary Glick, of Friends of RGV Reef, made a brief presentation to council during the public comment and announcements portion of the meeting. He spoke about grants the organization has applied for and their potential positive economic impact based on the success of a similar project in another state. “RGV Reef is huge,” he said. “It is by far and away the biggest reef in the state of Texas. We can duplicate that here. If we win these grants, we can put down the kind of material that will generate those kind of fish.”

SPI Development Director Dr. Sungman Kim was recognized by Mayor Barry Patel during the Presentations and Proclamations portion of the meeting. Dr. Kim’s department received a Certificate of Achievement award from the Texas chapter of the American Planning Association.

