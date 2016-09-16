City approves budget, tax rate

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The second and final readings of the budget and property tax rates for the 2016-2017 fiscal year were unanimously approved Tuesday night at a regular meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission. The City also approved several expenditures by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

There was only one change to the proposed budget, which was to include a wage increase of a public works employee. The long-time employee’s hourly wage was increased from $9.40 per hour to $11 per hour. As discussed at previous meetings, the budget also included small wage increases for several other employees throughout the City who were the lowest wage earners.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.