«

»

Jul 21 2017

Print this Post

Woman injured in auto-pedestrian accident

Categories:

News

by Editor

July 21, 2017

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Officials say one woman was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian accident on South Padre Island last Thursday.

“On July 13 around 1:15 a.m. SPI-PD worked an auto pedestrian accident at the 5300 block of Padre Blvd.” SPI Chief of Police Randy Smith said via a statement.

According to Smith, a 59-year-old woman who was potentially intoxicated attempted to cross the main thoroughfare when she was struck by a minivan traveling in the northbound lanes.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/07/21/woman-injured-in-auto-pedestrian-accident/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 