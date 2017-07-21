Rio Grande LNG seeking County tax abatement

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Rio Grande LNG, one of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies seeking to build an export terminal at the Port of Brownsville, has initiated the process to seek a tax abatement from Cameron County, officials revealed this week.

“We’ve been discussing with a number of LNGs. They’ve all visited the County,” said Mark Yates, director of product management and development for Cameron County during a phone interview Wednesday. “We currently have an application from Rio Grande right now,” he added. Yates said the County’s legal department received the application approximately a month and a half ago.

County Administrator David Garcia wouldn’t speak to specifics, but he did confirm the energy company, which is owned by NextDecade LLC, has approached the County. “I cannot confirm it,” Garcia said in regards to a tax abatement application. “But, there have been discussions going on,” he continued.

