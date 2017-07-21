Infante plans different kind of practice

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

By now it’s no secret among Tarpon football fans, Port Isabel players and probably all 2017 opponents, that the Tarpons may be using a slightly different kind of offense this season.

For the first time since the 2000 season a head coach not named Montgomery Stumbaugh will be patrolling the sidelines at Tarpon Stadium. That would be the recent and former head man at Lyford, Jaime Infante, whose Bulldog offenses were known for passing the ball more often than they ran it.

What may not be as well known around Tarpon Town is that Infante’s Bulldogs always used a no-huddle offense and that he plans to install that same type of fast-paced offense here in Port Isabel.

