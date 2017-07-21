EDC discusses artificial reef, boardwalks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC) discussed a request for funding for the RGV Reef, as well as considered the issue of boardwalk connectivity during its Tuesday, July 18 meeting.

Members entertained a discussion regarding a request from the Friends of the RGV Reef to become a material supporter for their artificial reef project. “I think the total ask is $320,000 a year,” stated EDC member and SPI City Manager Susan Guthrie in response to the question of how much money the group is seeking.

She explained the amount would cover one deployment per year, plus an annual salary in of $40,000-$60,000 per year for the person hired to manage the project. Guthrie said the City is looking at potentially funding this project through both the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the EDC, as well as exploring grant opportunities and local matching funds.

