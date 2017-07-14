«

»

Jul 14 2017

Print this Post

Spring Break events to undergo stricter scrutiny

Categories:

News

by Editor

July 14, 2017

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS

The issue of Spring Break was at the front and center once again for the South Padre Island City Council during its, Wednesday, July 5 meeting, as they discussed a proposed amendment of the mass gathering ordinance.

“We all know special events have a major impact on our community,” said City Manager Susan Guthrie, as she introduced the discussion. She explained the impact from these events  not only related to the areas of revenue, staffing and expenditures, but also included any potential risks to the community, as well as any effects they had on its reputation. Shortly after Spring Break, Council approved the formation of a subcommittee to address the issue of a mass gathering ordinance for the City.

Guthrie described the goals of the committee. “Mostly it was about safety, for the community and our visitors, but also it was about creating a level playing field. That we have rules that we can apply uniformly so that one group doesn’t pay for things that another doesn’t,” explained Guthrie.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/07/14/spring-break-events-to-undergo-stricter-scrutiny/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 