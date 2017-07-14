Spring Break events to undergo stricter scrutiny

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The issue of Spring Break was at the front and center once again for the South Padre Island City Council during its, Wednesday, July 5 meeting, as they discussed a proposed amendment of the mass gathering ordinance.

“We all know special events have a major impact on our community,” said City Manager Susan Guthrie, as she introduced the discussion. She explained the impact from these events not only related to the areas of revenue, staffing and expenditures, but also included any potential risks to the community, as well as any effects they had on its reputation. Shortly after Spring Break, Council approved the formation of a subcommittee to address the issue of a mass gathering ordinance for the City.

Guthrie described the goals of the committee. “Mostly it was about safety, for the community and our visitors, but also it was about creating a level playing field. That we have rules that we can apply uniformly so that one group doesn’t pay for things that another doesn’t,” explained Guthrie.

