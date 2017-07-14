«

Jul 14 2017

RFQs sought for municipal judge post

News

by Editor

July 14, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

As per state law, the Town of Laguna Vista is accepting Statements of Qualifications for the Municipal Court Judge and Alternate Municipal Court Judge positions which expire in September.

Qualifications for the position include preference for a juris doctorate degree from an accredited law school, active license to practice law in the state of Texas and current membership in the Texas State Bar Association.

The Town’s Home Rule Charter notes, “Each Municipal Judge shall be a duly licensed attorney where possible. This provision shall not disqualify any non-attorney Municipal Judge who may be serving at the time of the adoption of the Charter.”

