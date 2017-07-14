Meschi resigns council seat

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista Councilman Gary Meschi resigned his Place Five seat here Wednesday.

In his resignation letter, Meschi cited personal reasons for the resignation, but also said he could not work with a Council that did not make decisions in the best interest of the community.

His action came after Tuesday’s regular Town meeting which included an executive session item dealing with a proposed new lease to the Laguna Madre Recreation Association, which operates the Town’s marina.

The Council has worked for more than a year to create a new agreement which would have increased lease payments to the Town, tightened LVRFA performance requirements and potentially have resulted in the creation of a free public waterfront park on the land adjacent to the marina.

The LVRA has a $1 per year lease agreement with the Town-owned Marina which has some 130 paid memberships. The association had requested an extension of the current lease that expires on Sept. 26, 2021, rather than a new lease. The marina association charges members $140 per year for launching privileges.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.