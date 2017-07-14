LV approves MOU for Rails-to-Trails Plan

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Town of Laguna Vista leaders Tuesday affirmed their vision of a county-wide recreational trail that will enhance future economic and environmental development.

A unanimous vote to approve a memorandum of understanding between the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and Town was approved here Tuesday.

In the MOU, the Town agrees to be a part of the trail program in performing certain functions and in turn, spells-out the responsibilities of the Conservancy.

Last year, the Town joined the Active Plan, a part of the overall Rails-to-Trails plan, and awarded $10,000 from its state/federal health grant that come through the University of Texas at San Antonio-Health Science Center.

