It all starts with percussion

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Scott Hartsfield, the head director of bands for Port Isabel schools, believes in percussion. That’s to be expected as he is a longtime percussionist himself. The Press dropped in on him at his office at the high school music department this week and he talked about why he always brings in the drum line and frontal ensemble sections first for summer practice.

“I always have the percussion section – whether it’s the frontal ensemble, all the keyboard stuff or battery, come in before the rest of the band. It’s the only way to get it done at this point. The stability is important – there has to be a good foundation. And the foundation is drum line and frontal ensemble.”

