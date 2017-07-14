County seeks to join SB4 lawsuit

By DINA ARÉVALO

Cameron County will seek to join pending litigation against Senate Bill 4, the so-called “Sanctuary Cities Bill.” The decision was approved unanimously during a Cameron County Commissioners’ Court meeting Tuesday, July 11.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott shocked people around the state when, with no advance notice, he signed the bill into law during a Facebook Live broadcast. The law will go into effect on Sept. 1. But many civil rights advocates, law enforcement agencies and members of the public have raised an outcry to the bill, saying it is an overstep of state authority and will lead to federal civil rights violations.

The Texas Tribune reported in May that the border town of Cenizo — along with Maverick County and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) — opted to file a lawsuit against the State of Texas claiming the law will create constitutional violations. Since then, others have joined the Town of Cenizo, proclaiming their opposition to the law, as well.

