Laguna Vista sales tax increases steady

News

by Editor

July 7, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Town of Laguna Vista sales tax revenue climbed 1.80 percent in June with a payments from the state comptroller’s office totaling $12,198.

The payment is the Town’s percentage of revenue from sales of merchandise made in April and collected in May.

Comparatively, for the same period in 2016, the Town received $11,982; in 2015, $12,964, and in 2014, $11,083.

Year-to-date, the Town has collected a total of $81,444, compared to $79,512 for the same period last year, representing a 2.42 percent increase.

