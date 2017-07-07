Laguna Vista sales tax increases steady

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Town of Laguna Vista sales tax revenue climbed 1.80 percent in June with a payments from the state comptroller’s office totaling $12,198.

The payment is the Town’s percentage of revenue from sales of merchandise made in April and collected in May.

Comparatively, for the same period in 2016, the Town received $11,982; in 2015, $12,964, and in 2014, $11,083.

Year-to-date, the Town has collected a total of $81,444, compared to $79,512 for the same period last year, representing a 2.42 percent increase.

