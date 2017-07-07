Infante encourages summer workouts

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

As with all football coaches at this time of year, new Port Isabel High athletic director and head football coach, Jaime Infante is hard at work these days as he plans for and looks forward to the 2017 season.

Because Tuesday was the Fourth of July Tarpon Gym and the weight room are closed for the week. Off-season player workouts will resume next week and continue for three more weeks.

The Press found Coach Infante in his office at the high school athletic offices recently and he talked about the upcoming season and his expectations for the players as they prepare for the opening day of practice on Aug. 7.

