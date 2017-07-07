Child seriously injured in golf cart accident

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Call volume was up over the extended holiday weekend, and an accident involving a golf cart and a vehicle led to serious injuries for one young child, authorities said.

“A vehicle turned in front of a golf cart,” South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith said in a phone interview Wednesday. “It flipped on its side and caused about four injuries,” with patients needing transport to area hospitals.

One of the victims was a 7-year-old child who sustained a visible fracture to one leg, SPI Fire Chief Doug Fowler said. “There was an open fracture,” he said of the child’s injuries. The child was transported to a nearby hospital but was ultimately transferred to another facility with a pediatric trauma center, he said.

