Chavez, Aguilera hit the weight room

Brian Chavez and Cesar Aguilera have been hitting the weight room at Port Isabel High School hard this summer as they prepare for the 2017 football season.

Both players were starters on last year’s Tarpon team that went 9-1 in the regular season and tied for the district championship. As upperclassmen — Chavez is a senior and Aguilera a junior — these two varsity veterans will be counted on to provide leadership for this year’s team.

The Press found Chavez and Aguilera in weight room last week to find out how their summer conditioning programs are progressing. The athletic department is closed this week, for the Fourth of July holiday.

