Board holds off funding requests

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Board (CVA) considered funding requests, and discussed marketing strategies during their June 28 meeting.

The Board considered a funding request in the amount $10,000 to support the RGV/SPI Back to School Basketball Tournament scheduled to be held August 5-6. Brian Pinkerton spoke on behalf of the event. “What we’re trying to do is bring down teams from different areas,” Pinkerton said. He stated the event had already lined up 45 teams from outside the Rio Grande Valley.

“This is one we need to be strategic on, and not reactive to,” stated Board member George Block. His concerns over supporting the request included the issue of trying to fund the event before having a chance to discuss the August budget. “I’d be really reluctant to support it at this time, but very in favor of looking at this long term,” he added.

“I think this is right in line — family friendly — what we’re trying to do down here,” commented Board member Will Greenwood. He added that timing was a negative, as well as the potential for people to stay elsewhere due to the costs of rooms for that week during the summer season. He stressed it is an event the CVA could help to grow in the future. The funding request died for lack of a motion.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.