Balancing Act

School board continues budget planning

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees met for the second in a series of budget planning workshops last Thursday.

The district is contending with a $743,000 funding shortfall after a state tax compression program known as Additional State Aid for Tax Reduction (ASATR) expires at the end of this fiscal year. AsDeputy Superintendent for Business and Operations, Henry LeVrier explained during a budget workshop held at the beginning of June, “No one truly believed that it would be gone from one year to the next.”

LeVrier spent much of that meeting providing board members with a broad overview of the District’s finances, including expenditure and revenue tallies for the last several years, as well as what needs the administration expects for the coming year.

At last week’s meeting, he went into further detail of those expected needs, provided an explainer of the state’s property tax recapture program known as the Robin Hood plan, and summarized several proposed budget models, highlighting how changing certain variables in slightly different ways could affect the three-quarter million budget shortfall.

