And the rockets’ red glare

Communities get festive for the Fourth

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A smiling pooch stole the show after the City of South Padre Island’s Fourth of July Beach Parade concluded Tuesday morning.

Newman, a sold white bull terrier, looked around good naturedly at a small crowd of admirers as parade participants cooled down with slices of watermelon near Beach Access #17. His owner, John Payne, smiled as children approached asking if they could pet his patriotic pet, so Newman was decked out in red white and blue, including cool shades and a headband reminiscent of sparklers.

The pleasant pooch loves to dress up, Payne said. He, his wife and their three dogs were on the Island visiting from San Antonio for the holiday weekend when they heard about the parade, Payne said. With a dog who loves costumes, joining in on the fun was a no-brainer.

It was cute. It was a nice parade to come out to,” Payne said. He added that he enjoyed seeing other folks parading with their pets, as well.

“I liked the celebration,” he said, marveling at the display of numerous American flags and other patriotic gear.

