School uniform registration deadline set at OLSS

Parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church who are in need of help in buying school uniforms for their children can register through June 30 in the Parish Hall in Room A, from 5-7 p.m.

For more information, call the office. Donations of school uniforms that are used and in good, clean condition, are being accepted at thechurch office.

The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville’s Office of Health Ministry will conduct a training for persons interested in becoming a volunteer chaplain at a local hospital. The training is free and will be scheduled soon to form a class. Interested persons may call the church office at 943-1297.

The Church’s annual Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 7-8. This event is a major fundraiser to help with the church with its operating expenses throughout the year. Donations of items for game booths, country store and food booths are welcome. Items may be delivered to the Parish Office or Parish Hall during business hours.

