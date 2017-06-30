Repairs, improvements set to begin around city

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Port Isabel City Commission moved forward with several plans to repair or improve several facilities throughout the city.

Improvements at Washington Park and Arturo Galvan Park are proceeding after the commission approved the proposals of two engineering firms. Weslaco based Sigler, Winston and Greenwood will take on the Washington Park project, while Hinojosa Engineeing will oversee the Galvan Park project.

City Manager Jared Hockema explained that Sigler, Winston and Greenwood are also the same company which has worked on creating the City’s new master plan for its medians.

The City also approved a $15,000 expenditure for repairs at the historic Champion Building. Marketing Director Valerie Bates explained the Port Isabel Economic Development Corporation (EDC) had already lent their support to the project in a meeting held earlier in the day.

