Percussionists report

Practice for the Port Isabel High volleyball team will not start until Aug. 1. The Tarpon football squad will hold its first practice on Aug. 7.

There’s one group of students who have already started coming together to prepare for the upcoming season. That would be the Port Isabel Silver Tarpon Marching Band. Actually, it’s the percussionists who led the way when certain members of their number showed up at the band halls at the high school on Monday to start things off.

The Press visited with four frontal ensemble players that day and they shared their thoughts about their summertime musical activities and the upcoming marching season.

