Lucio summarizes legislative session

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

State Rep. Eddie Lucio III (D-Brownsville) and State Sen. José Rodriguez (D-El Paso) visited South Padre Island last Thursday to participate in a discussion regarding the state legislature’s impact on border communities. The panel discussion was hosted by the Texas Border Coalition and moderated by Texas Tribune journalist Julian Aguilar.

The two Democratic lawmakers focused on several issues critical to border communities, including the controversial Senate Bill 4, education, the Latino vote and border infrastructure, and the partisan divides that overshadowed much of the legislative session.

“In the six sessions, this was the toughest one,” said Rep. Lucio regarding his experiences serving during the last six legislative sessions. The Texas State Legislature meets every two years. Lucio explained the House is essentially divided into three parties — the Democratic and Republican parties, which do try to reach bipartisan consensus, and the more conservative Tea Party.

Sen. Rodriguez agreed with his congressional counterpart, calling the 2017 session “one of the most contentious” he has seen.

Topping Thursday’s discussion was Senate Bill 4, also known as the “Sanctuary Cities Bill,” or the “Show Me Your Papers Bill.”

