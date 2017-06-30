Laguna Madre ready for the Fourth

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The towns of the Laguna Madre are all set to celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

The Town of Laguna Vista has an entire day of events planned this Saturday, July 1. Things kick off bright and early with an Independence Run and Walk. The 5K run or 1-mile walk will begin at 7 a.m. at Roloff Park on FM 510 in Laguna Vista.

Then, later that afternoon, the Town will continue its Fourth of July festivities with a parade and family friendly celebration. The Independence Day Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Laguna Vista Fire Station located on FM 510 not far from the Highway 100 intersection. Residents are encouraged to don their most festive patriotic wear.

Following the parade will be a celebration at Roloff Park from 6-10 p.m. The event will feature live music by Hector Guzman and the Allnighters, as well as plenty of children’s activities and food vendors.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.