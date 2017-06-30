City approves venue tax bonds, fleet maintenance

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council met on Wednesday, June 21 to vote on the issuance of venue tax related bonds, as well as to review public works and IT improvement projects.

Council members voted to authorize the issuance, sale, and delivery of approximately $9.1 million in principal amount of City of South Padre Island, Texas Venue Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue Bonds. SPI chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Gimenez stated the funds, earmarked for street improvement projects on Padre Boulevard, would be available in August.

Public Works Director Alex Sanchez presented his fleet evaluation and replacement plan for Council’s consideration. Sanchez stated the following in his plan: “Over the last several years, SPI has not consistently implemented and sustained a predictable vehicle replacement program. The lack of planning has resulted in a deteriorated and unreliable fleet.”

He went on to explain that costs for fleet maintenance have increased over the past three years due to deterioration. The plan includes spending $8,360 to undercoat existing vehicles in the fleet, and to ensure that all new vehicles are purchased with undercoating protection.

