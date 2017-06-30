Camacho looking forward to senior season

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Travis Camacho wants to go out with a bang. The Tarpon running back, one of more than a dozen senior P.I. football players expected to be on the roster for the 2017 season, is working hard to be as ready as he can possibly be when it’s time to hit the practice field for the first time on Aug. 7.

Camacho paused recently between workouts in Tarpon Gym to talk about his summer training schedule and expectations for the new season.

“Coach decided to have us all get together to build team character,” Camacho said. “So we just all work out together, bond together, have a good time, and get ready for next year.”

