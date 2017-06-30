Blessing of the Fleet slated to honor shrimpers

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A Blessing of the Fleet and Memorial Shrimpers’ Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel.

A long-standing tradition, the annual observance celebrates the opening of the commercial shrimp harvest season along the Texas coast. The blessing will acknowledge shrimpers in the Port Isabel community who have passed away, or who lost their lives at sea. The event will also recognize current shrimp boat owners and their crews. Shrimpers are invited to contact Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church to provide information to be included in the mass and blessing ceremony.

For generations in Port Isabel and other coastal communities, the Gulf of Mexico has been the base of the largest shrimping industry in the world.

