Officials urge residents to plan in advance for hurricane season

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Have a plan.

That was the resounding advice from local officials regarding hurricane preparedness. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 every year.

“First thing I would tell people to do is be prepared by having a plan,” Charles Hoskins, assistant emergency management coordinator for Cameron County said in a phone interview last week.

That includes preparing supplies in the event of the loss of utilities such as electricity and gas, as well as supplies in the event of an evacuation.

South Padre Island Fire Chief Doug Fowler agreed. “The main message that i’ve been trying to get out is to have a plan. Plan to evacuate, identify all the important things that you need to take with you and have a place to go.”

“I just can’t overemphasize — have a plan,” Fowler said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.