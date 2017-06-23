Unresponsive man pulled from water

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A 63-year-old man was pulled from the water Tuesday after bystanders noticed something was wrong, authorities said.

“Two beachgoers noticed a guy in about knee-deep water,” South Padre Island Chief of Police Randy Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday. “He was unresponsive so they pulled him out of the water,” he said.

Ernest Willie Cleveland, of Mobile, Alabama, was in shallow water near the 1800 block of Padre Boulevard when he was discovered by the bystanders at approximately 4:30 p.m., Smith said. Bystanders pulled Cleveland from the water and began performing CPR. They flagged down a city code enforcement officer, who offered assistance until EMS could arrive, Smith said.

