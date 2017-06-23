Town plans full day for July 4th

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Live music, a parade and family-oriented activities are slated at Laguna Vista’s Independence Day Parade and Picnic on July 1.

New to the event this year is a Fun Run/Walk at 7 a.m., with participants encouraged to dress in patriotic colors for the event. Free online registration is available at the Town’s website, lvtexas.com. Volunteers to man aid stations, and sponsors, are needed. To volunteer, contact City Hall at 943-1793.

The Independence Parade will begin at 5:30pm at the Laguna Vista Fire Station located on FM 510. The public is encouraged to participate in the parade. Decorated golf carts, vehicles, boat/trailers, bikes, and other vehicles should be decorated with red, white and blue colors and participants are asked to wear patriotic colors. Deadline to line up at the Fire Station is 5 p.m.

