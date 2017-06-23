«

»

Jun 23 2017

Print this Post

Season over for 7-on-7 team

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

June 23, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The 2017 spring season has come to an end for the Port Isabel 7-on-7 football team.

They finished second in their pool at last Saturday’s state qualifying tournament in McAllen, then lost in a playoff against Rio Hondo.

The Tarpons were placed in Pool A with La Feria, Monte Alto and Kingsville Academy.  In the first game P.I. outscored Monte Alto, 25-20, lost to La Feria 21-0 in the second game, and concluded pool play be blowing out Kingsville Academy, 36-21.

The games were all played last Saturday at the McAllen Sports Complex.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/06/23/season-over-for-7-on-7-team/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 