Season over for 7-on-7 team

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The 2017 spring season has come to an end for the Port Isabel 7-on-7 football team.

They finished second in their pool at last Saturday’s state qualifying tournament in McAllen, then lost in a playoff against Rio Hondo.

The Tarpons were placed in Pool A with La Feria, Monte Alto and Kingsville Academy. In the first game P.I. outscored Monte Alto, 25-20, lost to La Feria 21-0 in the second game, and concluded pool play be blowing out Kingsville Academy, 36-21.

The games were all played last Saturday at the McAllen Sports Complex.

