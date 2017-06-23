Isla Blanca Park residents ask for County consideration

By DINA ARÉVALO

Big changes are afoot at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. As part of its Parks Master Plan, Cameron County is preparing to undertake a multimillion dollar renovation project at the popular park, which will include new pavilions, boardwalks, parking spaces, an amphitheater and RV rental spaces. But not everyone is happy with how the changes have begun.

Several residents made the trip to Brownsville this Tuesday to voice their concerns to the Cameron County Commissioners’ Court regarding a notice which was recently sent to the park’s residents. “IOn the coming year we will be undergoing some major renovations and improvements to Isla Blanca and Andy Bowie Park,” the notice reads. “Because of this, and the yet to be determined construction schedule, effective immediately, we will not be taking reservations for next season,” it reads.

The news upset longtime residents of the park, many of whom have stayed in mobile homes there for 20 years or more.

“I’ve been at the park over 20 years, same place,” said Jorge Peña, of Weslaco.

