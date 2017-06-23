District approves Flex program, Apple purchases

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees approved the continuation of the district’s Optional Flexible School Day Program, the purchase of equipment and supplies from Apple, Inc., as well as a new online learning tool for secondary students during a regular meeting Tuesday.

The board held a public hearing about the Flex program just prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting. There, Dr. Steve Roach, principal at Port Isabel High School, explained how the program aims to meet the needs of students “that don’t fit into the traditional 8-4 schedule,” he said.

A total of 14 students were enrolled in the program this year, which is also known as the STEP program. Utilizing afternoon tutorial sessions, class time availability on weekends and during the summer, the program allows students to attend school and finish their coursework on schedules that don’t always align with the normal 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. school day, Roach explained. “The STEP program allowed them to come in around their work schedule,” he said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.