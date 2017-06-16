Town awards Orange Lane repaving bid

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials Tuesday voted to award a contract for street improvements to G&T Paving, LLC in the amount of $178,307.

Funding for the project comes from a Texas Department of Agriculture grant to be administered by Town employees.

Town staff received three construction bids before the Council awarded a contract to G&T Paving as the low bidder for the job scheduled to begin within the month, City Manager Rolando Vela told the Town Council Tuesday.

Reconstruction of the street should be completed within a six-week period, but the contract allocates eight months for job completion, Vela said. Work will encompass Orange Lane from Hibiscus to FM 510.

