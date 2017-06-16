Tarpons to compete in qualifier tourney

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel 7-on-7 football team will play in this Saturday’s qualifying tournament at McAllen. The state 7-on-7 tournament will take place June 28-29 at College Station, and the Tarpons can qualify for state competition if they finish as one of the top two teams at McAllen.

The Press found head coach Jarrod Martinez and some of the players at the baseball field this week as they practiced for Saturday’s qualifying tournament. Martinez provided to the Press as much information as he had at the time as to exactly how the qualifying tournament would be played.

Twelve teams from around the Valley will be on hand at McAllen and will be divided into three pools of four teams each.

