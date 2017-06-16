Port Isabel begins budget planning

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel began preliminary discussions about the 2017-2018 fiscal budget during a public workshop held at the start of Tuesday evening’s city commission meeting. The workshop was just the first of several which will be held between now and August.

After two years of belt tightening, City Manager Jared Hockema provided an optimistic look at the upcoming budget. On tap for consideration are additional pay raises for the City’s lowest wage earners, increases to health and workers’ compensation insurance plans, and move investment in the City’s public safety services, among other things.

But expanding on existing services and payroll will still require careful consideration, Hockema said. “We try to be as conservative as possible when we do this initial estimate, and of course, we try not to county any additional revenues that we don’t think are coming in,” Hockema said.

