Letter to the Editor for June 15, 2016

Dear Editor,

Thanks be to God!

It is my most fervent desire to publicize my gratitude to my Lord and Savior. My journey after waking up to a brain hemorrhage on April 19, 2017 can only be described as miraculous. I was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery and various other procedures. My prognosis was anything but positive and I was totally unaware of my surroundings. But, my God was there with me…

Thanks to my family, friends, Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Father Pat, the Catholic Daughters of America Court #2569 and the Laguna Madre community!

As I returned home on June 2, 2017 I can only marvel at the power of prayer in my recovery. Emergency surgery, hospice placement and a stay at a rehabilitation center were supported my family, friends and prayer. Slowly, but surely, I began to walk and remember my life. With that remembrance comes the gratitude that swells inside of me for every kindness, every visit and every supplication to God for myself and my family.

In eternal gratitude,

Emma Holland

