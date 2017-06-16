City lowers Pompano Park fees, moves Lighthouse Cinema

By DINA ARÉVALO

After seeing how increased parking fees at Pompano Park would affect traffic and usage, the City of Port Isabel decided to reduce the rates again during a special meeting of the city commission Tuesday.

“We increased these fees about six months ago with the idea of revisiting them,” City Manager Jared Hockema explained. The price hike came as a result of complaints from residents who live near the park that visitors using the boat ramp were clogging the residential streets surrounding it.

The higher fee was successful in reducing the number of complaints the City received, but also reduced the overall usage of the boat ramp — the only public access to the bay in town — Hockema said.

“I think we need to go back to a lower rate,” he said, adding that providing public access to the boat ramp is “not really a money (making) issue.”

The new fees take into consideration local businesses who sell boats and wish to take potential clients on test drives for short periods of time.

