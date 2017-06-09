Volleyball season not that far off

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The school year has ended, graduation exercises have taken place, graduated seniors are looking forward to college, and the hallways and classrooms of good old Port Isabel High School seem totally deserted.

Signs of life can still be found in the front offices and in the music and athletic departments. The weight room is open for the summer and open gym will start next week.

So it’s officially the off-season for fall sports like football and volleyball. The Press found head varsity volleyball coach, Julie Breedlove, at the athletic offices this week and she spoke about just how busy she is at this time of year as she looks ahead to the new school year and volleyball season.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.